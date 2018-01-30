Intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) missions are the key components of modern military missions. During these missions, electro-optical and infra-red (EO/IR) systems are critical for collecting data and providing insights. Global military electro-optics infrared market is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate owing to increased deployment of EO/IR systems, technological advancement and need for enhanced battleground awareness. However, issues regarding performance reliability in extreme weather conditions might hamper the market growth. The market is identified by the presence of well-diversified small and large vendors within stiff competition. Merger, acquisition, and technological innovation are the most prominent strategies adopted by the market players to improve their market share. North America is expected to dominate the market throughout forecast period.

Research Objective

To define the scope and simplify the research study based on platform, system, wavelength, and region.

• Estimate the current market size and forecast the same for the period (2017-2024).

• Market share by revenue for each segment and region analyzed.

• To provide insights on the major market dynamics (drivers, restraints & opportunities) and their impact analysis for the forecast period.

• Micro and macro level analysis of the market to elucidate lucrative investment opportunities.

• Porter’s five forces analysis to deliver a comprehensive buyer-seller scenario and the state of business environment.

• Identification of the military electro-optics infrared (EO/IR) systems market trends in current scenario and its growth indicators.

• Benchmarking leading vendors in the military electro-optics infrared (EO/IR) systems industry based on their strategic attempts, financial status, and other internal and external parameters.

Market Segmentation

By Platform

Air

• Naval

• Land

By System

Targeting System

• Electronic Support Measure (ESM)

• Imaging System

By Wavelength

Ultraviolet

• Near Infrared

• Short Wavelength Infrared

• Medium Wavelength Infrared

• Long Wavelength Infrared

By Region

North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific (APAC)

• Rest of the World

Offered Customization

For this specific report, we offer 20% of free customization in order to deliver a tailored research report that specifically covers areas of client’s interest in the military electro-optics infrared (EO/IR) systems market. Following are some most desired customization offers on this report:

Geographical Customization

Split of the regional market into specific countries as per client’s research requirements.

Further breakdown of the major segments into sub-segments (as per request).

Vendor Profile Customization

Further exhaustive analysis of additional companies operating in the market as per request.

Distinctive Requirements

Research report on military electro-optics infrared (EO/IR) systems market covering specific country/region only.

Requests for data tables only (specific requirement to quantitative research).

