Midland Information Resources (dba Elanders Americas and a division of Elanders AB) has been awarded the Best Workplace in the Americas (BWA) designations, Best of the Best and Safety Shield, to recognize exemplary human resources practices that create an outstanding workplace. For 17 years, Printing Industries of America’s BWA program has acted as an acknowledgment of printing industry excellence in human resources practices.

Being designated a Best of the Best and Safety Shield company demonstrates the significant commitment that Midland Information Resources has made to its employees by investing in their work environment, their personal goals and ambitions, and recognizing that an exceptional workplace also serves the needs of the company.

A panel of respected human relations professionals from the print industry judged entrants against benchmarking categories that promote the most sought-after qualities of today’s workforce, including: Communication & Culture, Employee Resources & Benefits, and Work Environment & Safety. Those awarded a Safety Shield designation were evaluated on OSHA compliance and best safety practices for the printing industry.

“It’s an honor to be recognized by the industry as a company that offers a superior workplace,” said Tom Sheehan, President and CEO. “Not only have we been a Best Workplace recipient year after year for our human relations offerings and employee culture, but it is rewarding to receive the Safety Shield designation, new this year, for our dedication to workplace health and safety practices.”

Michael Makin, president and CEO of Printing Industries of America, agrees. “Companies recognized in the Best Workplace in the Americas program exhibit the highest commitment to success in many ways, but particularly through their employees. Congratulations to Midland Information Resources.”