Pumps are mechanical devices that are used to transfer fluids from a source to a delivery point. They are required in almost all sectors to transport oil, water, and slurry from place to place. On the other hand, valves are devices that controls the passage of fluid through pipes and ducts, and are required to allow the movement of fluid in one direction.

Valves are responsible in maintaining the flow of fluid through any pipe or duct and can be used to start, stop or throttle the flow of liquid. The main aim of the valves is to ensure safety and efficiency of the process. The demand of pumps and valves is majorly driven by the oil and gas industry as the core of the business involves handling oil/oil products, and throughout the plant, there are requirements of pumps and valves to transport the fluid and maintain safety.

Technavios analysts forecast the pumps and valves services market in the Middle East to grow at a CAGR of 9.17% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the pumps and valves services market in the Middle East for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the new installations, retrofit, replacements, spares, commissioning and decommissioning, as well as maintenance services..

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Egypt

Iran

Iraq

Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA)

Kuwait

Oman

Qatar

UAE

Technavio’s report, Pumps and Valves Services Market in the Middle East 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

Gates

General Electric (GE)

KSB

LEWA

Other prominent vendors

Weir

MEOS

Nasico

Sulzer

Grundfos

SPP Pumps

Trinity Holding

Hydro Middle East

PowerFlow Middle East

Market driver

Significant growth in the pumps and valves market

Market challenge

Increasing labor cost and standardization in service

Market trend

Emergence of artificial lift solutions

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

