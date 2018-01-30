Geographically, Asia-Pacific was accounted for the largest share of global microscopy devices market in 2013 i.e. 40.9% followed by North America. This can be attributed to the growing investment in research and development in these regions by the respective governments of Asia. China for example, is at present the world’s second largest investor in research and development according to the World Bank data. This along with presence of numerous schools, universities and research institutions would translate to greater growth in the coming years for the Asia-Pacific region. The market for Asia-Pacific region is followed by the North American region.

The major players of this market include Leica Microsystems, Olympus, JEOL Company, FEI Company, Danish Micro Engineering A/S, Hitachi High Tech, Cameca SAS, Bruker Corporation, Carl Zeiss, NT-MDT and Nikon to name a few.