Rapid rise in ship building activities in recent times is one of the primary factors driving the demand in the Marine engine market. Increasing demand for luxury vessels as a result of increasing disposable income among individuals has been a major contributor to the increasing demand in the marine engine market. Rise in demand for commercial vessels such as gas carriers and bulk carriers has significantly contributed to the rapid growth of the marine engine market.

The flourishing ship building industries in china, South Korea and Japan is one of the prime factors which has resulted in Asia-Pacific region dominating the Marine Engine market. Rise in maritime trade in this region along with increasing incidence of investment is expected to contribute to the domination of the Asia-pacific region in the Marine Engine Market.

Global Marine Engine Market expected to register a growth rate of 4% CAGR between 2016 and 2022

Key Players

Some of the key players in the marine engine market are

• MAN Diesel & Turbo SE (Germany),

• Wärtsilä (Finland),

• Caterpillar, Inc. (U.S.),

• Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (Japan),

• Rolls-Royce Power Systems AG (Germany)

• others.

Scope of the report

This study provides an overview of the Marine Engine industry, tracking market segments across the categorized five geographic regions. The report provides a five-year forecast for the market size in terms of value for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The scope of the study segments the Marine Engine market based on Type, Vessel type.

Asia-Pacific region held the major share within the Marine Engine Market

Target Audience

• Manufacturers of automotive exhaust systems

• Raw material suppliers for automotive exhaust systems

• Automotive OEMs

• Government and research organization

• Investment bankers and M&A Consultants

This research report has provides the insights, on various levels of analyses such industry analysis, market share analysis leading market players and their profiles. This report also helps in studying the target segments by providing views on emerging & high-growth segments and market conclusion. Together the market data comprise and discuss with the basic assessments on the competitive scenarios & strategies, of the global cold insulation market, including the high-growth regions, countries and their political, economic and technological environments. Furthermore the project report also provides the views over the historical market values as well as, pricing and cost analysis of the same.

Table of Content

1. Report Prologue

2. Introduction

2.1. Definition

2.2. Scope Of The Study

2.2.1. Research Objective

2.2.2. Assumptions

2.2.3. Limitations

2.3. Market Structure

2.4. Market Segmentation

3. Research Methodology

3.1. Research Process

3.2. Primary Research

3.3. Secondary Research

3.4. Market Size Estimation

3.5. Forecast Model

4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Drivers & Oppurtunities

4.2. Challenges & Restraints

4.3. Value Chain Analysis

4.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5. Marine Engine Market, By Vessel Vessel Type

Continue………

