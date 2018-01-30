Gazebos are far more useful than you think. They aren’t just portable shelters for shielding people and equipment against rain and the heat of the sun. High quality easy up gazebos are also widely used in Australia as promotional and event marketing tools.

This type of gazebo Australia wide is recommended for use in trade shows and conventions because of the customisation and logo printing possibilities it offers. If you coordinate expos and other events, you may well utilise this kind of gazebo Australia wide, at least to ensure you always have a backup plan for outdoor celebrations if the weather deteriorate as these tents can be set up quickly and easily in the case of intense heat or sudden rain.

But don’t just purchase the first gazebo that you see just because it’s cheap. You must evaluate the quality of the frames and the material used on the roof and sidewalls. To ensure that you are buying a robust, easy up gazebo be sure to purchase it from one of Australia’s leading marquee specialists.

Aside from commercial requirements, if you love hosting barbecues or pool parties in the backyard of your home, you will also benefit from an easy up gazebo that you can set up quickly and easily without the need for tools, to ensure you can accommodate all weathers.

Premium Aluminium Marquee

Choose a marquee that you can quickly set up in a matter of minutes. You can quickly use these premium aluminium marquees for any outdoor events. These products are also called quick shade tents because you can instantly use them after assembly. Look for a marquee supplied complete with all the items that you need including the frame, wheeled bag, roof, substantial ground pegs & guy ropes, a satchel for the peg, and a roof bag.

Commercial Aluminium Marquee

These marquees are great portable shelters that provide strength and efficiency for everyday use. The frames are made from commercial grade aluminium, which make the product lightweight yet durable. You can use these marquees for school events and trade shows. Buy from a supplier that offers custom branding on the marquee through high-quality roof and sidewall printing.

Heavy Duty Commercial Marquee

These types of products have internal twin reinforcing ribs that run parallel internally throughout the length of the frame strut. This assembly ensures the strength and rigidity of the marquee. These heavy-duty units also have large extrusions for extra durability.