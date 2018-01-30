Stamp Duty, also known as Land and Buildings Transactions Tax, is branded by many, the unfairest tax when buying a home. First-time buyers find it a hassle to set aside a big amount of money for the stamp duty tax.

[SALE, 30/01/2018] – According to Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs, the latest figures show that the estimated Stamp Duty for the third quarter of 2017 increased up to 23 per cent. Stamp Duty is viewed as a burden to many first time buyers because it’s an additional fee on top of the initial deposit required to obtain a mortgage for their home. With Stamp Calculator, just key in the price of either your main or an additional property and you will know the cost in seconds.

Tax Break and Increase

In 2010, Alastair Darling, former member of the UK Parliament, introduced a tax break for first time buyers. The tax break meant that a person buying any property worth £250,000 or less is exempted from paying Stamp Duty. This tax break lasted for two years, and it was popular for many first time buyers that wanted to take advantage of the temporary change in property taxing system.

Recently, legislation on Stamp Duty in Wales has changed. By April 2018, the Stamp Duty tax in Wales will be increased from £125,000 to £150,000. This means that all first time buyers in Wales will benefit from non-payable tax on property purchases of £150,000 and under.

Based on the latest figures from the Land Registry, first time buyers spend an average of £11,427 on Stamp Duty per property inside London, while an average of £1,315 is paid for properties in other parts of England and Wales.

Calculate Stamp Duty Tax

To prepare first time buyers, Stamp Calculator offers a free Stamp Duty calculator that shows how much should be prepared for when buying a property. Their stamp calculator is simple to use since first time buyers just have to key in the price of their property. The calculator calculates the property’s stamp duty cost in seconds and first time buyers will also receive a breakdown based on the property’s price.

About Stamp Calculator

Stamp Calculator is highly experienced in all aspects of property sale in the UK. Not only do they offer a free and easy to use calculator, they also give additional information on the latest news and advice on everything about the cost of moving or buying a home. By using Stamp Calculator, first time buyers can know the exact amount to prepare so that they can budget their money well.

For more information on Stamp Calculator, fill out their contact form or visit https://stampcalculator.co.uk.