Storeplan supplies high quality shelving systems for the library. Clients may request their preferred size and features before confirming their order.

[TAMWORTH, 30/01/2018] — Storeplan, a leading provider of storage solutions in Australia, supplies high quality library shelving systems. Clients may request for varying sizes and features for their library shelving orders.

Library Shelving

Storeplan’s Australian made library shelving is constructed with durable and long-lasting materials. Designed with the user in mind, Storeplan’s products are easy to assemble. The user does not require special tools or training to execute quick alterations and reconfigurations to their purchased shelving.

The team at Storeplan has years of experience in constructing and installing library fit-outs across Australia. The company ensures that all their products enhance the aesthetic value of an educational space without compromising on quality.

Standard Dimensions and Additional Features

The standard width for Storeplan’s library shelving is 900mm. Shelving systems are available in depths of 200mm, 250mm and 300mm and are available in heights of 900mm, 1100mm, 1400mm, 1500mm, 1600mm, 1800mm, 2000mm, 2100mm and 2300mm.

Storeplan offers several customisation options and accessories for the library shelving, including:

• Front facing display shelves

• A wide range of powder-coat colours

• Timber, slatted or customised end panels

• Metal or timber top canopies

• Single or double-sided shelving options

• Speciality, made to order shelving

About Storeplan

Founded in 1990, Storeplan began as a small Australian company created by a father and son who both identified a need in the market for high-quality storage systems. Storeplan Group Pty Ltd. has expanded into a leading provider of industrial and medical storage solutions nationwide. They have great attention to detail and a passion for innovation, enabling you to adapt to the constantly evolving environment. With a strong sense of customer service, Storeplan has an approachable team with the will and passion to bring their client’s vision to life.

For more information about Storeplan and other product enquiries, visit their website at http://www.storeplan.net.au.