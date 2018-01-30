Latest industry research report on: India Off-grid Energy Storage Market | Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.

Energy storage systems store surplus electricity that can be used during power shortages, blackouts, and peak hours of demand. Off-grid energy storage systems are decentralized structures designed for standalone power and help consumers in remote locations. These systems complement diesel generators or intermittent renewables sources by providing backup during low voltage or power outages.

Technavios analysts forecast the off-grid energy storage market in India to grow at a CAGR of 15.17% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the off-grid energy storage market in India for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the new installations and exclude aftermarket.

Technavio’s report, Off-Grid Energy storage market in India 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

Delta Electronics

Exide Industries

NEC Energy Solutions

Su-Kam Power Systems

Other prominent vendors

ABB

Amara Raja

Luminous Power Technologies

Panasonic India

Saft

Samsung SDI

Schneider Electric

Trojan Battery Company

Market driver

Need for electrification

Market challenge

High capital requirement

Market trend

Need for reducing CO2 emissions

