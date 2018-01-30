Dr. Nick Nicholson, the Founder and Lead Surgeon at Abdominal Surgery Specialists, Shares Useful Information about Hernia Surgery

Plano, TX, Dec. 12, 2017 — Hernia surgeries have become fairly common all over the world. Recent statisticsshow that each year, more than one million surgeries are performed in the United States alone.

Mostly, hernias develop at the patient’s abdominal wall, when a weakness or a hole forms in the peritoneum, the muscular wall that usually keeps abdominal organs in place. The formation of the hole lets tissues and organs protrude, causing a lump or a bulge.

Common signs and indicators of an abdominal wall hernia comprise of:

• Pain or uneasiness

• Nausea

• Constipation

• Inability to exercise

• Cosmetic defect

“Benefits of hernia surgery include not only improved cosmetic outcome, but also an improved ability to exercise and achieve the tone and definition that people expect,” says Dr. Nick Nicholson, founder and lead surgeon of Abdominal Surgery Specialists, a part of the Nicholson Clinic for Weight Loss Surgery.

There are many determinants that can aggravate the patient’s hernia. Any activity that puts pressure on the patient’s abdomen, like coughing, heavy lifting, or constipation, can worsen a patient’s hernia and they may require surgery.

“In addition to the physical complaints that people experience, there are also some mechanical problems that can occur as well. The main of these would be an obstruction of the intestines. This actually leads to an emergent condition, which means a completely different type of surgery with a prolonged recovery for the patient. “, says Dr. Nick Nicholson.

About Abdominal Surgery Specialists

Abdominal Surgery Specialists, founded and led by Dr. Nick Nicholson, is recognized as one of the topminimally abdominal surgeons to have performed over 12,000 minimally invasive procedures. Learn more about hernia diagnosis and its treatment at www.abdominalsurgeryspecialists.com