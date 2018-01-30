Latest industry research report on: Global UV Curing Coatings Market | Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.
UV curing coatings are derived from petrochemicals in which adhesives, sealants, inks, and coatings are dried using UV radiations. They are considered highly important due to some of its excellent properties such as faster curing time, reduced workforce requirement, improved chemical resistance, and minimum operational cost. It improves adhesion and facilitates mechanical bonding between the substances. It requires less storage space and is comparatively eco-friendly, which adds up to an increased demand for UV curing coatings market.
Technavios analysts forecast the global UV curing coatings market to grow at a CAGR of 7.52% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global UV curing coatings market for 2017-2021.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
Americas
APAC
Europe
ROW
The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
Akzo Nobel
allnex
Hitachi Chemical
PPG Industries
The Sherwin-Williams Company
Other prominent vendors
Alberdingk Boley
Arkema
Ashland
Covestro
DSM
Dymax
Jainco Industry Chemicals
KEYLAND POLYMER MATERIAL SCIENCES
Protech Powder Coatings
TOAGOSEI
Wanhua Chemical Group
Market driver
Strict government regulations on powder-based coatings
Market challenge
Growth of the LED curing coating technology
Market trend
Growing demand from the wood and furniture industries
