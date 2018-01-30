Latest industry research report on: Global Sodium Silicate Market | Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.
Sodium silicate is an inorganic compound containing silica and sodium oxide combined in different weight ratios. It is represented by the formula (Na2SiO2)nO. It is produced by reacting silica with sodium carbonate. Sodium silicate is usually known as water glass or liquid glass. It is well known due to a wide range of commercial and industrial applications. It is mostly composed of oxygen and silicon polymer backbone lodging water in molecular matrix pores.
Technavios analysts forecast the global sodium silicate market to grow at a CAGR of 3.02% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global sodium silicate market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
Americas
APAC
Europe
ROW
Technavio’s report, Global Sodium Silicate Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
BASF
Evonik Industries
Occidental Petroleum Corporation
PQ Corporation
W.R Grace
Other prominent vendors
Albemarle Corporation
CIECH Vitrosilicon
Global Drilling Fluids & Chemcials
Huber
IQE Group
Kiran Global Chem
Nippon Chemical Industrial
Rhodia
Shanti Chemical Works
Shaoxing Chang New Materials
Shayona Group
Shijiazhuang Shuanglian Chemical Industry
Sinchem Silica Gel
Tokuyama
Market driver
Increasing consumption of household detergents
Market challenge
Increasing use of liquid detergent
Market trend
Awareness about compact detergent
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
