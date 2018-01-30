Latest industry research report on: Global Sodium Silicate Market | Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.

Sodium silicate is an inorganic compound containing silica and sodium oxide combined in different weight ratios. It is represented by the formula (Na2SiO2)nO. It is produced by reacting silica with sodium carbonate. Sodium silicate is usually known as water glass or liquid glass. It is well known due to a wide range of commercial and industrial applications. It is mostly composed of oxygen and silicon polymer backbone lodging water in molecular matrix pores.

Technavios analysts forecast the global sodium silicate market to grow at a CAGR of 3.02% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global sodium silicate market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

Europe

ROW

Technavio's report, Global Sodium Silicate Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts.

Key vendors

BASF

Evonik Industries

Occidental Petroleum Corporation

PQ Corporation

W.R Grace

Other prominent vendors

Albemarle Corporation

CIECH Vitrosilicon

Global Drilling Fluids & Chemcials

Huber

IQE Group

Kiran Global Chem

Nippon Chemical Industrial

Rhodia

Shanti Chemical Works

Shaoxing Chang New Materials

Shayona Group

Shijiazhuang Shuanglian Chemical Industry

Sinchem Silica Gel

Tokuyama

Market driver

Increasing consumption of household detergents

Market challenge

Increasing use of liquid detergent

Market trend

Awareness about compact detergent

