The beauty and personal care products, used for different skin related concerns, treatments, and skin beautification, are considered as skincare products. The global skincare products market is significantly fragmented and competitive with the presence of numerous players providing a wide variety of skincare products. The global BPC market segments include skincare products, haircare products, color cosmetics, fragrances, oral hygiene products, and depilatory products. Skincare, haircare, and color cosmetics segment control more than half of the global BPC market’s revenue.

Technavios analysts forecast the global skincare products market to grow at a CAGR of 2.94% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global skincare products market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the value sales of skincare products.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Skincare Products Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

Beiersdorf

Este Lauder

LORAL

Procter & Gamble (P&G)

Unilever

Other prominent vendors

Amway

BABOR

Clarins

Coty

Kao

LVMH

Mary Kay

New Avon

Oriflame Cosmetics Global

REVLON

Shiseido

Market driver

Product innovation and product line extension leading to product premiumization

Market challenge

Availability of counterfeit skincare products

Market trend

Rising demand for multifunctional skincare products

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

