Spices are obtained from various parts of the tree like bark, root, stem, and others. They have several applications. They are often used as flavoring agents, coloring agents, preservatives, and for other purposes. Organic spices refer to the spices that do not use harmful chemicals, pesticides, and fertilizers in their production process. Organic spices do not include spices that are modified genetically to increase yield.
Technavios analysts forecast the global organic spices market to grow at a CAGR of 7.85% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global organic spices market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
Americas
APAC
EMEA
Technavio’s report, Global Organic Spices Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
Earthen delight
Frontier Natural Product Co-op
ORGANIC SPICES
Rapid Organic
Sapthsathi Organic Agriculture Project (S.O.A.P)
Other prominent vendors
Live Organics
Starwest botanicals
Salzhaus’l Himalaya -Kristallsalz
The Spice Hunter
Yogi Botanicals
Market driver
Health and wellness properties of spices
Market challenge
Premium pricing of organic spices
Market trend
Increasing demand for fair trade organic spices
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
