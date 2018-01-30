Latest industry research report on: Global Network Forensics Market | Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.

Network forensics refers to the retrieval and inspection of information about network traffic or network events. It comprises software, platform, hardware, and related services that enable enterprises to monitor, identify, and thwart unauthorized access or a malfunction that can disable or destroy a computer network. It aims to provide and maintain a secure platform that will help users perform critical tasks. Network forensic analysis has taken traditional protocol analysis to the next level with the latest packet capture functionality, storage, and analysis technology. Network forensic solutions identify and examine multi-terabyte volumes of traffic to ensure fast and effective problem identification and resolution.

Technavios analysts forecast the global network forensics market to grow at a CAGR of 15.14% during the period 2017-2021.

Request For Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/1331121

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global network forensics market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from network forensics hardware, software, and related services such as maintenance and repair, upgrades, and replacement.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Network Forensic Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Request For Table of Contents @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/reports/1331121/global-network-forensics-market-research-reports/toc

Key vendors

Corero Network Security

IBM

LogRhythm

NETSCOUT

RSA Security (Dell)

Other prominent vendors

Blue Coat Systems (Symantec)

Check Point Software Technologies

Cisco

DVV Solutions

Fortinet

Network Critical Solutions

NIKSUN

Packet Forensics

PacketSled

Prevoyance Cyber Forensic

SAVVIUS

Trustwave Holdings

VIAVI Solutions

Market driver

Rising instances of cybercrime

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Complete Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/reports/1331121/global-network-forensics-market-research-reports

Market challenge

Complexity of network infrastructure

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

Demand for managed security services

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

About us

MarketResearchReports.biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.

Contact

Mr. Nachiket

State Tower

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

Email: sales@marketresearchreports.biz