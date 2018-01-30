Latest industry research report on: Global Lifeguard Rescue Equipment Market | Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.

Lifeguard rescue equipment are safety equipment that are deployed in areas such as beaches, pools, and theme parks. Lifeguards are emergency responders who are present in such places with occupational exposure. Lifeguard equipment consist of lifeguard chairs, rescue tubes, life rings, multi victim rescue table, rescue tube, first aid kit, spinal equipment, water proof bags, and rescue boards. Lifeguards are responsible for preventing aquatic injuries and drowning and should undergo regular training and guidance from management. A team of lifeguard rescuers forms an aquatic team that is responsible for the prevention, preparation, response to and assist in an emergency at an aquatic facility.

Technavios analysts forecast the global lifeguard rescue equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 4.04% during the period 2017-2021.

Request For Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/1331105

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global lifeguard rescue equipment market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers demand for various lifeguard rescue equipment across different end-users.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Lifeguard Rescue Equipment Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Request For Table of Contents @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/reports/1331105/global-lifeguard-rescue-equipment-market-research-reports/toc

Key vendors

Adolph Kiefer & Associates

eLifeguard

EVERONDACK

Liquid Shredder Surfboard & SUP Peddleboards

Other prominent vendors

DionBennett

Spectrum Aquatics

S.R.Smith

Antiwave Pool Products

Kracka Surf Craft

Hansen Protection

H3O Water Sports

Kent Sporting Goods

Mustang Survival

Stormy Lifejackets

SECUMAR

SeaSafe Systems

C4 WATERMAN

Complete Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/reports/1331105/global-lifeguard-rescue-equipment-market-research-reports

Market driver

Growing popularity of water-based tourism

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

Need for inspection and maintenance

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

Product innovation

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

About us

MarketResearchReports.biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.

Contact

Mr. Nachiket

State Tower

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

Email: sales@marketresearchreports.biz