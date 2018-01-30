Latest industry research report on: Global Leather Goods Market | Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.
The leather goods are products that are made from animal hide through the process of tanning or any other similar process. Leather goods include bags, outwear, footwear, belt, apparel, wallets, and many more. The global leather goods market encompasses all goods that are made from leather hide and promoted by marketers. The market includes prominent geographies such as Americas, Europe, APAC, and MEA. The market is segregated into four different product categories that include footwear; bags, wallets, and purses; luggage; and accessories. Some of the leading countries in the global leather goods market are the US, China, Japan, and Germany.
Technavios analysts forecast the global leather goods market to grow at a CAGR of 4.51% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global leather goods market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the sales value of the products.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
Americas
APAC
Europe
MEA
Technavio’s report, Global Leather Goods Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
Adidas Group
Burberry
CHANEL
COACH
DOLCE&GABBANA
Gianni Versace
Giorgio Armani
Herms
Kering
LVMH
Prada
Ralph Lauren
Richemont
VF Corporation
Other prominent vendors
BATA BRANDS
DAPAI(CHINA)
GOLDKRONE
Nike
Samsonite IP Holdings
Vera Bradley Sales
Market driver
Premiumization of leather goods
Market challenge
Rise in cost of raw materials
Market trend
Personalization and customization of leather goods
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
