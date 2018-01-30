According to a new report Global Gesture Recognition Market, published by KBV research, the Global Gesture Recognition Market size is expected to reach $21.2 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 21% CAGR during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific market holds the largest market share in Global Capacitive/Electric Field Touchless Market by Region in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 22.3 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 21% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Infrared Array Market. Additionally, the North America market is expected to witness a CAGR of 21.8% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Ultrasonic Technology Market.

The Consumer Electronics market holds the largest market share in Global Gesture Recognition Market by Vertical in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 20.1 % during the forecast period. The Automotive market is expected to witness a CAGR of 21.2% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, the Healthcare market would garner market size of $3,082.9 million by2023.

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Gesture Recognition Market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of Google, Inc. (Alphabet Inc.), Apple Inc., eyeSight Technologies Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, Intel Corporation, Microchip Technology Incorporated, Microsoft Corporation, Qualcomm Incorporated, Sony Corporation (SoftKinetic), and Synaptics Incorporated.

Global Gesture Recognition Market Size Segmentation

By Type

Touchless

Capacitive/Electric Field

Infrared Array

Ultrasonic Technology

2D Camera-Based Technology

Others

Touch Based

Multi-Touch System

Motion Gesture

By Vertical

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Healthcare

Others

By Geography

North America Gesture Recognition Market Size

US Gesture Recognition Market Size

Canada Gesture Recognition Market Size

Mexico Gesture Recognition Market Size

Rest of North America Gesture Recognition Market Size

Europe Gesture Recognition Market

Germany Gesture Recognition Market

UK Gesture Recognition Market

France Gesture Recognition Market

Russia Gesture Recognition Market

Spain Gesture Recognition Market

Italy Gesture Recognition Market

Rest of Europe Gesture Recognition Market

Asia Pacific Gesture Recognition Market

China Gesture Recognition Market

Japan Gesture Recognition Market

India Gesture Recognition Market

South Korea Gesture Recognition Market

Singapore Gesture Recognition Market

Malaysia Gesture Recognition Market

Rest of Asia Pacific Gesture Recognition Market

LAMEA Gesture Recognition Market

Brazil Gesture Recognition Market

Argentina Gesture Recognition Market

UAE Gesture Recognition Market

Saudi Arabia Gesture Recognition Market

South Africa Gesture Recognition Market

Nigeria Gesture Recognition Market

Rest of LAMEA Gesture Recognition Market

Companies Profiled

Google, Inc. (Alphabet Inc.)

Apple Inc.

eyeSight Technologies Ltd.

Infineon Technologies AG

Intel Corporation

Microchip Technology Incorporated

Microsoft Corporation

Qualcomm Incorporated

Sony Corporation (SoftKinetic)

Synaptics Incorporated

