Filling equipment is widely used in the packaging of various products, particularly food and beverages. Based on the product, filling equipment is used to fill either a pouch or a bottle. Filling machines find applications in the manufacturing industry to promote quality and efficiency of the manufacturing processes. Filling equipment is used to fill plastic bags, cartons, and bottles with the precise amount of product as per the weight/volume.

Technavios analysts forecast the global filling equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 5.32% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global filling equipment market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Filling Equipment Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

Coesia

GEA Group

Krones

Scholle IPN

Other prominent vendors

Acasi

Accutek Packaging Equipment Companies

ALL-FILL

Bevcorp

Breitner

Busch Machinery

Coster Tecnologie Speciali

Cozzoli Machine Company

DS Smith

Eaton

E-PAK Machinery

Federal Mfg

FEIGE FILLING

Filamatic

FILLING EQUIPMENT

FRAMAX

IC Filling Systems

Inline Filling Systems

JBT

KHS

m+f KEG-Technik

MB Malek Brautech

Mondi

OPTIMA packaging group

PakMarkas

Robert Bosch

Ronchi Mario

Schur Star Systems

Sidel Group

Tetra Laval International

Universal Filling

Visser Horti Systems

Market driver

Rise in global packaging machinery market

Market challenge

Increased concerns over hygiene and safety of machinery parts

Market trend

Increasing domestic shipments of packaging machinery in US

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

