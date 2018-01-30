Latest industry research report on: Global Filling Equipment Market | Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.
Filling equipment is widely used in the packaging of various products, particularly food and beverages. Based on the product, filling equipment is used to fill either a pouch or a bottle. Filling machines find applications in the manufacturing industry to promote quality and efficiency of the manufacturing processes. Filling equipment is used to fill plastic bags, cartons, and bottles with the precise amount of product as per the weight/volume.
Technavios analysts forecast the global filling equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 5.32% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global filling equipment market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
Americas
APAC
EMEA
Technavio’s report, Global Filling Equipment Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
Coesia
GEA Group
Krones
Scholle IPN
Other prominent vendors
Acasi
Accutek Packaging Equipment Companies
ALL-FILL
Bevcorp
Breitner
Busch Machinery
Coster Tecnologie Speciali
Cozzoli Machine Company
DS Smith
Eaton
E-PAK Machinery
Federal Mfg
FEIGE FILLING
Filamatic
FILLING EQUIPMENT
FRAMAX
IC Filling Systems
Inline Filling Systems
JBT
KHS
m+f KEG-Technik
MB Malek Brautech
Mondi
OPTIMA packaging group
PakMarkas
Robert Bosch
Ronchi Mario
Schur Star Systems
Sidel Group
Tetra Laval International
Universal Filling
Visser Horti Systems
Market driver
Rise in global packaging machinery market
Market challenge
Increased concerns over hygiene and safety of machinery parts
Market trend
Increasing domestic shipments of packaging machinery in US
