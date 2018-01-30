Latest industry research report on: Global Electrophoresis Reagents Market | Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.

Electrophoresis reagent is a substance used for testing the presence of another substance in a sample by creating a chemical reaction. Through the chemical reaction, electrophoresis reagents allow researchers to detect, measure, produce or change other substances. Electrophoresis reagents such as dyes, gels, and buffers are used for the detection and separation of macromolecules in DNA, RNA, and proteins.

Technavios analysts forecast the global electrophoresis reagents market to grow at a CAGR of 6.43% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global electrophoresis reagents market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Electrophoresis Reagents Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Lonza

Merck Millipore

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Other prominent vendors

Agilent Technologies

GE Healthcare

PerkinElmer

QIAGEN

SERVA Electrophoresis

TAKARA BIO

Market driver

Increasing occurrence of genetic disorders and infectious diseases

Market challenge

Lack of skilled professionals

Market trend

Increasing popularity of personalized medicine

