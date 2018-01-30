Latest industry research report on: Global Dry Shampoo Market | Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.

A hair styling product comes in both spray (aerosol) and powder forms. A dry shampoo is a product that reduces greasiness in hair without using water. It offers features and benefits like regular shampoos. The global dry shampoo market hair has a high growth potential, which attracts several hair care brands to compete for market share. Women comprise the largest customer segment in the global dry shampoo market. It has been observed that men are increasingly becoming conscious about their personal grooming and wellness. These aspects provide a good opportunity for vendors to tap into the growing market and increase their revenue share.

Technavios analysts forecast the global dry shampoo market to decline at a CAGR of (18.75%) during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global dry shampoo market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the value sales of dry shampoos.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Dry Shampoo Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

Este Lauder

Henkel

Kao

L’Oral

Procter & Gamble (P&G)

Unilever

Other prominent vendors

Church & Dwight

Coty

MOROCCANOIL

New Avon

Pierre Fabre

REVLON

Market driver

Product innovation leading to product premiumization

Market challenge

Allergic reactions and other harmful effects of dry shampoo

Market trend

Celebrity endorsements

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

