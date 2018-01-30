Globally, the market for diesel generator has been growing at a swift pace on the back of increasing demand for electricity across the globe, increasing number of blackouts due to natural calamities and overloading of power grids. Besides these factors, rising application in industrial and commercial sectors and inefficient electricity generation and transmission system is impelling growth in the market.

According to Azoth Analytics research report “Global Diesel Genset Market: Analysis By Unit Sales, By Installed Capacity (Mega Watts), By Power Rating (Below 20 kW, 20 – 220 kW, Above 220kW): Opportunities and Forecast 2017-2023)” global diesel genset market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 4.89% during 2017 – 2023.

Application wise, Diesel Generator is leading the market on the heels of robust use in industrial and commercial sector. Additionally, rising demand for backup power in households is fuelling the rise in growth of the diesel generator. Amongst the regions, Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share in the global market in 2016. Developing countries like China and India with high industrial and infrastructural growth rates is backing the robust share of Asia Pacific. Moreover, poor electricity generation and transmission facilities in the Asia Pacific region is fueling the growth of diesel generator market.

The report titled “Global Diesel Genset Market: Analysis By Unit Sales, By Installed Capacity (Mega Watts), By Power Rating (Below 20 kW, 20 – 220 kW, Above 220kW): Opportunities and Forecast 2017-2023)” has covered and analyzed the potential of Global diesel generator Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global diesel generator market.

