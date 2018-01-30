According to Azoth Analytics research report, “Global Cervical Cancer Diagnostics Market, Analysis By Type (Pap Testing, HPV Testing, Colposcopy and Cervical Biopsies), By Age Group (Below 35 years and 35 years & above) and By Region (North America, Europe, APAC and ROW): (2017-2022)” global market is projected to display a modest growth represented by a CAGR of 5.69% during 2017 – 2022, chiefly driven by growing healthcare awareness and increasing expenditure in healthcare sector.

On account of growing urbanization, there has been rising awareness regarding the benefits of periodic screening for cervical cancer. Additionally, growing female population in concurrence with medical infrastructural developments in emerging economies has been instrumental in boosting the demand for cervical cancer diagnostics. Amongst the type of cervical cancer diagnostic tests, cytology based screening solutions such as Pap and HPV, held the majority market share of more than 50%, by value, in the year 2016. Moreover, HPV tests are gaining market share on account of advantageous characteristics such as reliable and accurate result, reasonable cost, longer time gap between tests, and so on. Among the regions, North America and Europe together represents the largest regional market for global cervical cancer diagnostics market, chiefly driven by high per capita expenditure on healthcare, as well as availability of advanced medical infrastructure.

The report titled, “Global Cervical Cancer Diagnostics Market, Analysis By Type (Pap Testing, HPV Testing, Colposcopy and Cervical Biopsies), By Age Group (Below 35 years and 35 years & above) and By Region (North America, Europe, APAC and ROW): (2017-2022)” has covered and analysed the potential of cervical cancer diagnostic solutions across the globe and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation.

Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in global cervical cancer diagnostics market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of global cervical cancer diagnostics market, Analysis By Type (Pap Testing, HPV Testing, Colposcopy and Cervical Biopsies), By Age Group (Below 35 years and 35 years & above), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World) and By Country (U.S, Canada, Germany, U.K, China, India, Mexico and Brazil).

