Bio-polyamide (bio-PA) is an amide polymer, which is manufactured from renewable or bio-based raw materials. Bio-PAs are mainly derived from sebacic acids, commonly found in castor oil. The emphasis of the modern polymer science is on the production of polymers from renewable resources. Of the biopolymers presently known to the chemical industry, bio-polyamides (bio-PAs) are known as one of the most sophisticated biopolymers derived from renewable plant sources. The use of sustainable products is on the rise. It has impacted the consumer behavior in terms of opting for eco-friendly products. Thus, several players in the market are opting for sustainable, eco-friendly bio-PA production processes. Most of these bio-based PAs are made from sebacic acid, which is derived from castor oils.

Technavios analysts forecast the global bio-polyamide (BIO-PA) market to grow at a CAGR of 11.52% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global bio-polyamide (BIO-PA) market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the sales of bio-PA products used in automotive, electrical and electronics, and packaging sectors.

APAC

Europe

North America

ROW

Arkema

Asahi Kasei

BASF

DSM

Evonik Industries

Domo Chemicals

LANXESS

SABIC

Solvay

Simona

Increased demand from automotive sector

Lack of raw material suppliers

Growing spending on R&D

