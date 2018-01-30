Latest industry research report on: Global Automotive Adaptive Fog Lights Market | Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.

Adaptive fog lights involve the incorporation of a swiveling reflector with normal fog lamps. When a turn signal is activated, or a large steering angle is detected, the fog lamp that corresponds to the in-side wheel is automatically switched on, and the reflector swivels inside the fog lamp to orient the light to the side of the vehicle where the wheels are turning. The market encompasses the sales of passenger cars that incorporate adaptive fog lights. Some of the luxury passenger cars use this system.

Technavios analysts forecast the global automotive adaptive fog lights market to grow at a CAGR of 25.65% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global automotive adaptive fog lights market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Automotive Adaptive Fog Lights Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

HELLA

KOITO MANUFACTURING

Magneti Marelli

OSRAM

Valeo

Other prominent vendors

SL Corporation

Philips

Market driver

Innovations in lighting technologies to improve safety and comfort aspects

Market challenge

High cost of raw materials

Market trend

Reduction in time gap between lighting technology introduction

