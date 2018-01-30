Globally, the market for anti-pollution mask has been growing at a swift pace on the back of rising prevalence of air borne disease, rising healthcare awareness and rising disposable incomes. Apart from these factors, technological advancements in air mask filters and burgeoning growth in Asia Pacific market is impelling growth in the market.

According to Azoth Analytics research report “Global Anti-Pollution Mask Market: Analysis By Type (Disposable, Reusable), By Filter (N95, N99, Others), Distribution Channel, Pricing, Share – By Region, By Country: Opportunities and Forecast (2017-2022)”, global anti-pollution mask market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 30.48% during 2017 – 2022.

The segment of Reusable Anti-Pollution Mask has witnessed growth at a noteworthy rate over the past few years and in the forecast period on the heels of rising health awareness reacted to airborne disease particularly in developing countries including China and India. Amongst the regions, Asia Pacific accounts for the largest regional share in the global anti-pollution mask market in 2016.

The report titled “Global Anti-Pollution Mask Market: Analysis By Type (Disposable, Reusable), By Filter (N95, N99, Others), Distribution Channel, Pricing, Share – By Region, By Country: Opportunities and Forecast (2017-2022)” has covered and analysed the potential of Global Anti-Pollution Mask Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment decision. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global anti-pollution mask market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of “Global Anti-Pollution Mask Market: Analysis By Type (Disposable, Reusable), By Filter (N95, N99, Others), Distribution Channel, Pricing, Share – By Region, By Country: Opportunities and Forecast (2017-2022)”. The report presents the value and volume (units) analysis for the global markets as well as regional markets. The countries covered for analysis include the US, UK, France, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, China, India and Japan. For each country, pricing of masks and brand share has been assessed.

