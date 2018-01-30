Latest industry research report on: Global Aircraft Smoke Detection and Fire Extinguishing System Market | Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.

Fire protection systems (FPS) are one of the most essential requirements on board aircraft. The impact of fire breakouts can be significantly reduced using smoke detection and fire extinguishing systems as evacuation during flight is impossible. Smoke detectors are usually installed in cabin, crew rest compartments, lavatories, galley complexes, purser work stations, business centers, and video control centers. A dedicated smoke detection system, in some cases, is not installed in the main cabin as cabin crew and passengers can perceive smoke in such areas.

Technavios analysts forecast the global aircraft smoke detection and fire extinguishing system market to grow at a CAGR of 6.57% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global aircraft smoke detection and fire extinguishing system market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the new installations, shipments, sales, volume, retrofit, and aftermarket services.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Aircraft Smoke Detection and Fire Extinguishing Systems Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

Advanced Aircraft Extinguishers

Diehl Stiftung

Meggitt

Siemens

UTC Aerospace Systems

Other prominent vendors

Amerex

FFE Limited

Gielle

H3R Aviation

Ventura Aerospace

Market driver

Increasing global aircraft fleet

Market challenge

Delays in aircraft delivery

Market trend

Implementation of fiber optics to prevent fire hazards on board

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

