Acaricides are pesticides used to kill ticks and mites that belong to the Arachnida group. These help animals fight against infectious diseases. These affect the nerves, and muscles of the parasites. Tick infestation causes physical harm to the animals, which further leads to huge losses for farmers. Acaricides with higher concentration can be harmful to humans, wildlife, and the environment. Ticks and mites transmit numerous diseases that severely affect cattle health. Tick-borne diseases such as theileriosis, heartwater, anaplasmosis, and babesiosis cause severe damage to cattle health.

Technavios analysts forecast the global acaricides market to grow at a CAGR of 5.35% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global acaricides market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Acaricides Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

BASF

Bayer

DuPont

Merck

Platform Specialty Products

Other prominent vendors

Agricultural Chemicals (M)

Biostadt India

Ceva

Chemvet Industrial company

FMC Corporation

Gowan Company

Hektas

Indofil

K+N Efthymiadis

Melli Agro Chemical Company

Nissan Chemical Industries

OHP

Osha Chemical

Syngenta

T.J.C. CHEMICAL CO

UPL

Market driver

Increasing demand for acaricides in animal husbandry

Market challenge

High cost of raw materials

Market trend

Increasing focus on product launches by manufacturers

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

