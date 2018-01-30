The latest report on Gastrointestinal Drugs Market by Infinium global research gives complete coverage of the Gastrointestinal Drugs Market by drug category(acid neutralizers, antidiarrheal & laxatives, anti-inflammatory), route of administration(oral, parenteral, rectal), disease type(gastro-esophageal reflux disorder, inflammatory bowel disease), end user(hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies) in terms of key trends, market size, forecast and CAGR growth over the period of 2017 to 2023. In addition, the study covers deep dive into key product and applications trends in the regional markets of Gastrointestinal Drugs such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America over the short run and long run.

The report on global Gastrointestinal Drugs Market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period of 2017 to 2023. According to the report the global Gastrointestinal Drugs Market value is projected to reach USD 59.83 billion by 2023, growing with a CAGR of 4.5 % to 5.0% from 2017 to 2023. The global Gastrointestinal Drugs Market size was totaled 46.5 Billion in 2016.

Market Insights

Global gastrointestinal drugs market experienced progressive growth over the past few years. As per the report published by world gastrointestinal organization in 2015, almost 35%-40% of world’s population is suffering from acute and chronic gastrointestinal complications. This includes gastrointestinal disease and disorder, due to change and dietary pattern, which is predominantly responsible for global growth of this market. Moreover, rising prevalence of gastrointestinal disease across the globe is equally drives global growth. Increasing investment in research and development activities in older to develop new drugs along with growing awareness pertaining to availability of these treatments have raised considerable demand for GI drugs. Apart from this, technological reforms in the treatment offers superior outputs and expected to contribute significantly in the forthcoming years. The exact cause of GI related disorders are still unknown, due to which cure for these disorders is not available. This may hamper global growth of gastrointestinal drugs market by inviting various complications.

Segments Covered:

The report segments the global Gastrointestinal Drugs market by drug category, by route of administration, by disease type, by end user and by region. The market size of each segment has been provided in terms of value (USD). Market segmentation based on type of drugs category includes Acid Neutralizers, Antidiarrheal and Laxatives, antiemetic, Anti-inflammatory, and others. Wherein acid neutralizers further sub segmented into antacids, H2 antagonists, and Proton Pump Inhibitor. On the basis of route of administration global market has been segmented into oral, parenteral, and rectal. Moreover, Market based on disease type includes gastro-esophageal reflux disorder (GERD), Inflammatory bowel disease, and other, whereas, end user segment comprises hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies and other.

Company Profiles

