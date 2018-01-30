[Lehi, 1/30/2018] — People in the agriculture industry, particularly farmers, are likely to spend most of their time farming and spend less time figuring ways to fund their farm. New farmers who do not have any background in finance, however, should not feel discouraged in getting their farm off the ground. According to an article by Finder, farmers can consider various loan options that can pay for their farm.

Loan Types Available to Farmers

An obstacle faced by new farmers is that lenders are not open about offering loans to businesses with a short track record. Fortunately, they are not completely out of luck. Some of the lending options that beginning farmers can consider are:

* Direct Operating Loans – New farmers have to purchase fuel, livestock, equipment, and other items to properly operate a farm. Although direct operating loans are small, they help farmers buy what they need while establishing trust with lending institutions.

* SBA Loans – Depending on the farm type, farmers may qualify for a loan backed by the Small Business Administration, which provides competitive interest rates.

* Microloans – Microfinancing may be an option for farmers who need to cover niche expenses.

Providing Various Agriculture Loans for Farmers

Farmers who need agricultural financing in Utah can turn to Farm Mortgage Loan. The company offers multiple agricultural loans made for various types of farm operations. Some of these loans include:

* Farm Loan

* Farm Line of Credit

* Farm Equipment Loan

* Livestock Loan

* Vineyard Loan

* Orchard Loan

When a client chooses Farm Mortgage Loan, the company will make sure to process and approve the application promptly. Moreover, it strives to give customers the best loan terms and rate possible.

