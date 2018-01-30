Study on Equine Pharmaceuticals and Supplements Market by Infinium Global research is comprehensive presentation of qualitative and quantitative research to identify key trends, growth prospects, drivers, restraints and opportunities in the Global market. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Equine Pharmaceuticals and Supplements Market by product type (pharmaceuticals and supplements), by distribution channels (veterinary hospitals, drugstores, and some others) through main geographies in the Global Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. Browse through over 100 tables and figures to get complete view of the global and regional markets of Equine Pharmaceuticals and Supplements over the period of 2017 to 2023.

The global equine pharmaceuticals and supplements market is projected to reach USD X.xx billion by 2023, growing with a CAGR of 2.0 % to 2.5% from 2017 to 2023. Governments and various animal health institutions spread awareness about the need for good healthy diets and health supplements for the growth and healthy life of the horses among the horse breeders and trainers in various equine industries. Moreover, they provide information and awareness about the need for prevention of certain diseases and the remedy for some medical conditions. Increasing awareness about equine pharmaceuticals and supplements products is driving the growth of the global equine pharmaceuticals and supplements market. Demand for herbal digestive, feed, and energy supplements for horses are increasing due to the preference among horse breeders and trainers for natural products and it is expected to drive the growth of the pharmaceuticals and supplements market. The horseracing and equestrian sectors drive the demand for equine pharmaceutical products, as the health of the horses are very important for sustaining the growth of those sectors. Healthy horses in these sectors provide the impetus for the betting and gambling industries related to horse racing. Therefore, most of the trainers and breeders of horses adopt advanced pharmaceutical products for preventing illnesses and for healing the diseases, so that the horses are in good shape for the races.

Segments Covered:

The report segments the global equine pharmaceuticals and supplements market by product type, distribution channels and region. On the basis of product, the market is segmented as pharmaceuticals and supplements. Based on distribution channel, the market is segmented as veterinary hospitals, drugstores, and some others.

Companies Profiled:

Affymetrix,

Bayer Animal Health,

Boehringer Ingelheim,

Celltrion Inc,

Elanco Animal Health,

Merck Animal Health,

Merial,

Novartis Animal Health,

Vetoquinol and Zoetis.

Key topics covered:

1. Preface

2. Executive Summary

4. Global Equine Pharmaceuticals and Supplements Market Analysis, by Product 2017 – 2023

5. Global Equine Pharmaceuticals and Supplements Market Analysis, by Distribution Channel 2017 – 2023

6. Global Equine Pharmaceuticals and Supplements Market Analysis, by Region 2017 – 2023

7. Company Profiles

