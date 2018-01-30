As a parent, you too have a role to play in your child’s schooling, rather than just letting the teacher take care of everything. You have to know what is happening in your child’s school and how he or she is faring in the class. To know that, you must need to attend parent-teacher meetings.

Parent-teacher meetings give you the opportunity to discuss about your child’s performance in school and to share your fears or worries regarding your child with their teachers. But, working parents find it impossible to make time to attend these meetings that most probably fall during working days in schools. As a solution, many companies have come up with mobile and web apps to ensure smooth parent-teacher communication whenever possible. The Parent -Teacher Communication app by sqoolz connect keeps parents updated about how their child performs in school. The communication app provides feature of easy parent-teacher communication whenever they wish for, without having to go to their schools to meet teachers. Apart from that, you can also track the academic progress of your child, track their school bus location and even pay their school fees online using Parent Portal. You can also get notified about the latest happenings in your child’s school using this app.

Important everyday information-Now, parents can get the school information they want and need via their Smartphone. From class work updates to sports scheduling, lunch menus, scores and event and organization updates, sqoolz connect delivers important everyday information for any school in your district – all in one app.

Reliable instant alerts-For parents, sqoolz connect app is added peace-of-mind. In the event of severe weather, or any other crisis when systems are down and landline phones may not be working, your school officials can send emergency information about your student’s safety and keep you updated and informed on what’s next.

Easy to Use & Set up-It’s fast to set up and simple to use. Simply download the FREE app, choose the schools, information and alerts that interest you and you’re ready to go. sqoolz connect app is available for iPhone and Android and also works on any device with a web browser including Blackberry, Windows Phone, Kindle Fire and home computers.

Push message technology-Push messages are one-way notifications sent to you via your Smartphone. You don’t reply to push messages, they are simply a secure and reliable means for schools to keep you informed about the school information you choose to receive or alert you in the event of an emergency.

To get more details about visit?— https://connect.sqoolz.com/

