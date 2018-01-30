Study on E-Coli Testing Market by Infinium Global research is comprehensive presentation of qualitative and quantitative research to identify key trends, growth prospects, drivers, restraints and opportunities in the Global market. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of E-Coli Testing Market by end users (clinical and environmental), by testing (clinical testing include(diagnostic laboratories, hospitals and other)and environmental testing include (bottled water suppliers, home & drinking water suppliers and other) through main geographies in the Global Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. Browse through over 100 tables and figures to get complete view of the global and regional markets of E-Coli Testing over the period of 2017 to 2023.

The global e-coli testing market is projected to reach USD 2.5 billion by 2023, growing with a CAGR of 6.0% to 6.5% from 2016 to 2023. Escherichia coli are bacterium or germs present in the digestive tracts of animals as well as humans. Though most of E-Coli bacteria are harmless, some cause diarrhoea along with blood loss, severe anaemia, kidney failure, urinary tract infections and other type of infectionsE-Coli bacteria can infect the meat during its processing and it can infect other food materials in the vicinity. E-Coli can infect raw milk and dairy products, if milk is not properly pasteurized. Moreover, it can infect raw fruits and raw vegetables, if they are exposed to animal faeces. Presence of animal or human faeces can infect water resources such as lakes, pools, rivers, wells and other water supplies with E-Coli.

Get a Sample Report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/Reports/MakeSampleRequest/48

Segments Covered:

The report segments the global e-coli testing market by end users, testing methods and region. On the basis of end users, the market is segmented as Clinical and Environmental. Clinical end users include diagnostic laboratories, hospitals, and physicians’ offices. Environmental end users include bottled water suppliers, home & drinking water suppliers, government agencies, wastewater treatment organisations and others. Further, based on testing methods, the market is segmented as clinical testing and environmental testing. Clinical testing includes enzyme immunoassays, polymerase chain reaction tests and some others. Environmental testing includes enzyme substrate methods, membrane filtration, and multiple tube fermentation.

Company Profiles

Abbott Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bureau Veritas SA

Enzo Life sciences Inc

Eurofins Scientific SE

F.Hoffmann-LaRoche Ltd

HyServe GmbH & Co KG

Idexx Laboratories

SGS SA

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Make an Enquiry @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/Reports/MakeEnquiryRequest/48

Key topics covered:

Preface

Executive Summary

Global E-Coli Testing Market Overview

Global E-Coli Testing Market- IGR Snapshots

Global E-Coli Testing Market Analysis, by End Users (USD million) 2017 – 2023

Global E-Coli Testing Market Analysis, by Testing (USD million) 2017 – 2023

Global E-Coli Testing Market Analysis, by Region (USD million) 2017– 2023

Company Profiles

Click to View Complete Report @

https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/healthcare_medical_devices/e-coli_testing_market