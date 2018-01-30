The latest report on Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Market by Infinium global research gives complete coverage of the Durable Medical Equipment Market by product (monitoring and therapeutic devices, personal mobility devices, bathroom safety devices, medical furniture), by end-use(hospitals, nursing homes, home healthcare) in terms of key trends, market size, forecast and CAGR growth over the period of 2017 to 2023. In addition, the study covers deep dive into key product and applications trends in the regional markets of Durable Medical Equipment such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America over the short run and long run.

The report on global durable medical equipment market is an in depth analysis of the segments and sub-segments in the durable medical equipment market. The report provides analysis for the global as well as regional markets over the period of 2015 to 2023. According to report the global durable medical equipment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period of 2017 – 2023.

The recent report on global durable medical equipment (dme) market identified that North America dominated the global durable medical equipment (dme) market over the last couple of years, while emerging markets of Asia-Pacific and Latin America are anticipated to contribute significantly to the growth in the durable medical equipment market worldwide.

The report segments the global durable medical equipment market on the basis of Product and End-Use.

Global Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Market by Product

• monitoring and therapeutic devices

• personal mobility devices

• bathroom safety devices and medical furniture

Global Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Market by End-Use

• hospitals

• nursing homes

• home healthcare

• others

Global durable medical equipment (dme) market by Regions

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• RoW

