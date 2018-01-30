Market Highlights

Transformers that used for electric power distribution purpose are referred as distribution transformer. Distribution transformers provide the necessary power for systems and buildings on the last transformation step from the power station to the consumer. Rising investment in smart grid projects and commissioning of restructuring and expansion projects driving the demand of distribution transformer.

The Global Distribution Transformer Market is expected to grow at CAGR of 6% by 2022.

The report has been segmented based on types, phases, insulations, power range, and regions. On the basis of types, global distribution transformer market is segmented as pole mounted, pad mounted, and underground. Out of them, pad mounted accounted for the largest share in the distribution transformer market mainly due to the wide application in residential areas and wind farm system. Pad-mounted transformer is a ground mounted electric power distribution transformer in a locked steel cabinet mounted on a concrete pad. Pad-mounted transformer is expected to grow at a significant pace during the forecast period. Pole mounted transformers are mounted on an electrical service pole. These transformers, being inaccessible, reduce the risk of injury to animals and people, and minimize vandalism. Pole mounted transformers are normally used in extensive rural area.

Asia-Pacific is the largest growing market

On the basis of regions, global distribution transformer market is segmented as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. Asia-Pacific region dominates the distribution transformer market. Rapid expansions in the industrialization, construction & infrastructure activities as well as growing renewable sector in this region increase the demand of distribution transformer market in Asia-Pacific region. This region is expected to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period and retain its majority by 2022.

North America and Europe is also expected to contribute significantly to the global distribution transformer market. Upgradation of existing transmission and distribution network are driving the demand of distribution transformer in these regions.

