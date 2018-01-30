DomeShelter Australia provides a wide range of durable, high-quality industrial shelters. The company’s build quality and design creates a comfortable, functional work environment suited for even the toughest conditions.

[CUNDERIN, 30/01/2018] – DomeShelter Australia provides an excellent range of storage and industrial shelters that offer a cost-effective, yet highly durable solution for a number of different industries. Made with modern high-performance fabrics, these industrial shelters create highly functional work environments that can withstand the toughest conditions.

A Cool, Well-ventilated Design

DomeShelter™ large-scale industrial shelters provide workers with a functional working environment. In many industrial settings, difficult weather conditions such as heavy rain and high levels of UV exposure from the sun can create uncomfortable and even dangerous working conditions as both staff and equipment are frequently exposed to the elements.

With DomeShelter™ Fabric Structures, workers are given ample shelter, protecting them from both the rain and the sun. Our specifically selected Fabrics are more effective in reflecting heat compared to metal sheet roofing.

DomeShelter™ structures feature an arched, open design that is both spacious and well ventilated, allowing air to circulate freely through the work area.

Highly Customisable

With a wide-arch span and a durable design, these structures are highly customisable. DomeShelter Australia offers several types of shelters solutions, including container, post or combination and options for end walls, doors, lighting etc.

The company can accommodate shelters of virtually any size, from small roof spaces ideal for use as an event booth, to large storage structures suited for storing and workshopping heavy equipment.

DomeShelter™ shelter solutions are virtually maintenance free and require no additional painting or treatments. They can be dismantled and relocated as site needs change, while still durable enough to serve as a permanent structure. Their fabric shelters are cyclone-rated and have up to a 10-year manufacturers warranty.

About DomeShelter Australia

DomeShelter Australia is a market leader in fabric shelter solutions, providing quality products using advanced weather protection technology. Based on the west coast of Australia, it is a global business community that services customers all over Australia and the world.

