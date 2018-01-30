Global Corrugated and Paperboard Boxes Market Information by Material (Paperboard, Adhesives, Inks, Waxes, and others) by Product (Corrugated & Solid fiber boxes, Set-up Paperboard boxes, Folding Paperboard boxes, and others) by Application (Durable goods, Food & beverages, Paper & Publishing, Chemicals, and others) and Region – Forecast to 2022

Market Scenario

Growth in food & beverages and e-commerce industries are the key drivers of corrugated and paperboard boxes market. With increasing e-commerce platforms, the demand for packaging has gone up, which in turn induces the market for corrugated and paperboard boxes globally. In emerging economies, there is a surge in e-commerce and online shopping portals which widens the scope for logistics and transportation and in turn fuels the market for corrugated and paperboard boxes. Furthermore the increased consumption of packaged and processed foods has led to the growth corrugated and paperboard boxes.

Regional Analysis of Global Corrugated and Paperboard Boxes Market

APAC dominates the global corrugated and paperboard boxes market with its fastest growing market worldwide. The region is expected to show rapid growth in both food & beverages and e-commerce sectors leading to a fast growing corrugated and paperboard boxes market.

However, North America holds an impressive market share of corrugated and paperboard boxes market and is expected to grow rapidly through 2022. It is followed by Europe which is also expected to grow at moderate CAGR from 2016 to 2022.

Key Players

The key players of global Corrugated and Paperboard Boxes market report include- Mondi Group, Georgia-Pacific Corporation, International Paper, Smurfit Kappa Group, Graphic Packaging International, Inc., Cascades Inc., DS Smith Plc, Klabin S.A., Oji Holding Corporation, Nine Dragons Paper(Holding) Limited, Packaging Corporation Of America, Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd, Orora Packaging Australia Pty Ltd, and Rengo Co., Ltd.

