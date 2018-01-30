Warehouse theft negatively impacts profit for warehouse owners. Industrial storage company Containit Solutions specialises in the manufacture of modular lockable mesh storage systems to enhance warehouse safety.

[Parkes, 30/01/2018] – Warehouse goods require protection against a number of risks, the most common of which is theft. Australian warehouse managers are taking measures against burglary by employing more efficient physical security measures, including heavy-duty security cages. Containit Solutions, an industrial storage company in Australia, specialises in the manufacture and supply of modular lockable mesh storage systems designed to improve warehouse safety.

Enhancing Physical Security Measures

Australian police officials state it is important to think about securing both the internal and external premises of a warehouse. Managers should examine warehouse premises and plan out anti-theft strategies that make it difficult for thieves to break in. In the event that burglars find a way to get inside, goods must be inaccessible.

Using warehouse surveillance, warehouse managers can observe their warehouse 24/7. CCTV is said to hamper attempts at burglary when potential thieves find that they are in line of sight of the camera. Another strategy to enhance physical safety is by placing goods inside rooms with steel security doors or windows.

For warehouses that store goods both internally and externally, modular mesh enclosures serve as protection as both stand-alone enclosures and storage systems that are built into wide close-fitting areas.

Using Modular Mesh Walls and Enclosures

Containit Solutions offers a broad range of modular mesh walls and enclosures. The company provides powder coated mesh storage systems for indoor applications and galvanised mesh storage systems for outdoor systems. Modular indoor and outdoor mesh wall systems are also available for large goods or equipment.

By using Containit’s mesh enclosures, warehouse managers can enhance the facility’s internal and external physical security measures.

