Global Collagen Peptide and Gelatin Market: Snapshot

Exhibiting a CAGR of 9.4% between 2016 and 2025, the global collagen peptide and gelatin market is forecast to reach US$11.15 bn by the end of 2025. Earlier, in 2016 it was valued at US$4.52 bn. Spurred by various factors the market is forecast to ascend at a healthy pace through the forecast period. For instance, increasing concerns among global population regarding health and wellness will be a primary market driver. Besides this, the global collagen peptide and gelatin market is expected to gain from the rising demand for dietary supplements.

The increasing incidence of lifestyle illnesses has steered paradigm shift in consumers, who now opt for functional foods and nutraceuticals. These categories of food have proven helpful in preventing age-related diseases and improving their health. Besides this, using collagen in wound healing is on the rise on account of the increasing geriatric and obese population worldwide. Spurred by these factors, the demand for collagen peptide and gelatin is forecast to rise immensely in the coming years.

Type 1 Collagen Peptide Segment to Remain Dominant through Forecast Period

Based on type, the global collagen peptide and gelatin market has been segmented into type I, type II, and others. Of these, the type I segment held dominance in 2015 due to increasing preference of consumers toward healthy lifestyle. Type I collagen accounted for over 77.4% of the overall market value. Besides this, the segment will gain from their willingness to spend on quality personal care and grooming products. Because type I collagen is mostly used in cosmetics, the segment will considerably gain from the expansion of the personal care industry.

Moreover, the type I segment is projected to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period as it is the main ingredient used in anti-aging aging products. High prevalence of diseases related to skin, bones, teeth, and intervertebral disc like aging skin and others has increased the usage of drugs with type I collagen peptide and gelatin. The increasing consciousness among people towards personal care and health is leading to rising use of nutraceuticals and cosmeceuticals. These factors are expected to fuel the demand for Type I collagen in the coming years.

Expanding Pharmaceutical Industry to Boost Collagen Peptide and Gelatin Market in Asia Pacific

Regionally, North America emerged dominant in the global collagen peptide and gelatin market in 2016. North America along with Europe accounted for the dominant 60% of the global collagen peptide and gelatin market in 2015. Factors such as the increasing diseases prevalence, rapid rise in technological advancement, government supp;ort, and the increasing investment by market players will give impetus to the North America and Europe market for collagen peptide and gelatin. However, Asia Pacific is expected to showcase the highest CAGR due to the prevalence of unmet medical needs and untapped opportunities across emerging nations. Besides this, the regional market is forecast to gain from the increasing investment by players, and rising funding toward the improvement of healthcare infrastructure by governments.

The collagen peptide and gelatin market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. The developing economies in Asia Pacific will exhibit lucrative growth opportunities due to the availability of skilled labor and cheap raw materials. This aids in the production of cost efficient collagen, thus giving impetus to the market. Besides this, Asia Pacific is home to rapidly expanding pharmaceutical and food processing industries. Coupled with this, rising awareness regarding nutritional benefits of dietary supplements will fuel the demand for collagen peptide.

Major players operating in the global collagen peptide and gelatin market includes GELITA AG, Catalent, Inc., Rousselot, Nitta Gelatin, Inc., Capsugel Belgium NV, Amicogen, Inc., BioCell Technology LLC, ChinaTech Peptide Co., Ltd., InterHealth Nutraceuticals, Inc., Norland Products, Inc. and others.

