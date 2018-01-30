City Skin Clinic offers a multifaceted approach to eye circles, bags and tear troughs, creating safer and healthier solutions.

[LONDON, 30/1/2018]—Across many cultures eye circles, bags and tear troughs are associated with fatigue, ageing and a “sad” appearance. This has led numerous people, especially women to spend money on skincare products and treatments.

On average, a British woman spends £112.65 per month for cosmetic-related needs. That amounts to £1,352 a year or £70,294 in a lifetime. At £53.87 per month, a huge chunk of this money is spent on the face alone. Around 20 percent of women spend £10 – £20 per month on anti-ageing facial products, while 14 percent spend £20-£60.

This makes under-eye dark circles, bags and tear troughs a common and multifaceted challenge in the field of aesthetic medicine. A variety of treatments are already available, and London-based boutique skin clinic, City Skin Clinic, advocates an integrated approach to beauty to treat under-eye concerns.

An Integrated Approach to Beauty

City Skin Clinic combines personalised treatments and expert advice to reduce patients’ under-eye issues. Some treatments they offer are chemical peels, collagen induction therapy, hyaluronic acid tear trough fillers and cheek fillers.

Chemical peels refresh tired and dull-looking skin, addressing issues related to discolouration and lines. Peels can also be combined with collagen induction therapy to restructure and regenerate skin.

For tear troughs and eye bags, City Skin Clinic offers hyaluronic acid tear trough fillers. This treatment option rejuvenates the eye area and smoothens out the crease between the cheek and under-eye region. This type of filler can also be supported with cheek fillers to treat patients with more defined troughs.

As part of their integrated approach, City Skin Clinic educates patients on their needs and the skincare products available on their market. They also advise patients on healthy ways to achieve their beauty goals so that they can reduce their need for professional treatments.

About City Skin Clinic

City Skin Clinic is a boutique aesthetics practice with clinics on Cannon Street and Broadway Parade. They are passionate about skin health and non-invasive treatments. They offer anti-wrinkle treatments, advanced clinical facials and more.

For more information on their services, visit their website at https://cityskinclinic.com/.