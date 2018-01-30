Zevrix Solutions announces BatchOutput DOC 2.5.5, a compatibility update to company’s output automation app for Microsoft Word. BatchOutput is the only tool on the Mac market that automates printing and exporting of multiple Word documents to PDF. The software offers PDF security, variable file names, export as single pages and other options. The new version addresses a bug in the recently released Word 16, which resulted in creation of corrupt PDF files produced with Office AppleScript engine.

Toronto (ON), Canada — Zevrix Solutions announces the release of BatchOutput DOC 2.5.5, a compatibility update to company’s output automation solution for Microsoft Word on macOS (http://www.zevrix.com/BatchOutputOffice.php). The only batch processing tool for Word on the Mac market, the software helps users eliminate repetitive tasks through automation of printing and professional PDF output.

The new version addresses a bug introduced by Microsoft in the recently released version 16 of Word, which prevented users from successfully creating PDF files via AppleScript. This issue also caused BatchOutput DOC to produce corrupt PDF documents. But the new update eliminates this issue through a creative workaround found by Zevrix developers.

“Love this app. It makes the process of saving collections of Word docs to PDF so much faster and easier,” writes the user Danni-L on MacUpdate. “Great configuration features, and great time-saving value.”

With BatchOutput DOC, users only need to select the desired Word files and set up processing options. The software will do the rest automatically saving the time and hassle of opening and exporting each file by hand. In addition to batch printing, BatchOutput DOC allows to carry out professional PDF production directly from Word, bringing advanced PDF creation options right to the user’s fingertips:

-Batch print and export Word documents to PDF with a single click.

-Split Word files into single page PDFs.

-Variable output file names.

-Reduce PDF file size and optimize documents for web, print and mobile devices.

-Encrypt and password-protect PDF documents.

-Change PDF color tone and brightness.

BatchOutput DOC is a part of the Zevrix BatchOutput family of products which also includes output automation solutions for Microsoft Excel, PowerPoint, Adobe InDesign and PDF workflows.

Pricing and Availability:

BatchOutput DOC can be purchased for US$19.95 from the Zevrix Solutions website as well as from authorized resellers and Mac App Store. Trial is also available for download. The update is free for users of version 2 and $20 from version 1. BatchOutput DOC requires Mac OS X 10.6-10.13 and Microsoft Word 2008, 2011 or 2016.