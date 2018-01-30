Automated petri dish and agar plate fillers are laboratory equipment used to pour the culture medium and agar into petri dishes during laboratory procedures. These fillers facilitate pouring or filling of the culture medium in multiple petri dishes of different diameters and depths; minimize the risk of contamination; increase the work efficiency; and reduce the overall procedural time. Key features of automated petri dish and agar plate fillers include capacity to fill several petri dishes in an hour, high filling speed, provision of integrated peristaltic pumps and a UV lamp for maintaining sterility, a variety of carousel sizes, and provision of touchscreen graphic interface with in-built internal control system programs. Some companies also offer additional features such as the shaker function to evenly distribute the medium into a petri dish, tube filler options, cooling options, wireless connectivity to computers, and provision of an optional secondary pump for additives and image inkjet printers for direct printing on petri dishes. These equipment are extensively used for high throughput pharmaceutical assays, cell-based assays, and microplate replicating, wherein preparation of the precision sample is required. Automated petri dish and agar plate fillers are widely used by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract research organizations (CROs), commercial microbiology laboratories, and to some extent, hospitals and clinical research institutes.

Technological advancements in automated petri dish and agar plate fillers such as incorporation of the tube filling feature and provision of a UV lamp to maintain sterility and a secondary peristaltic pump for additives have led to improvement in the efficiency of laboratory procedural work, reduced risk of contamination, increased precision, and reduced overall procedural time. These advantages of automated petri dish fillers are projected to drive the global automated petri dish fillers market during the forecast period. The growing number of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in developing and developed regions such as Japan, the U.K., the U.S., Germany, France, China, and India is projected to propel the demand for automated petri dish fillers during the forecast period. The growing trend of automation of laboratory processes and increasing investments by governments and private players in pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries are likely to offer growth opportunities to the automated petri dish & agar plate fillers market during the forecast period. On the other hand, high cost of these equipment would restrain growth of the market in developing countries during the forecast period.

The global automated petri dish & agar plate fillers market can be segmented on the basis of petri dish capacity, carousel size, end-user, and region. Based on petri dish capacity, the market can be segmented into small size (with the capacity of 20 to 200 petri dishes), medium size (with the capacity of 200 to 400 petri dishes) and large size (with the capacity of more than 500 petri dishes). The medium size segment is projected to hold a major share of the automated petri dish & agar plate fillers market by 2025. The large size segment is anticipated to register the maximum growth rate during the forecast period. Automated petri dish fillers are available in three carousel sizes: single, double, and triple. The double carousel size segment dominated the market in 2016 and is projected to account for a leading market share by 2025. End-users of automated petri dish and agar plate fillers include pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, microbiological laboratories, contract research organizations (CROs), and hospitals & diagnostics centers.

In terms of geography, the global automated petri dish & agar plate fillers market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to hold a leading market share by 2025. Europe is likely to hold the second-largest share of the global automated petri dish & agar plate fillers market by 2025. Well-established pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries and the growing trend of laboratory process automation in Europe and North America are factors projected to drive the demand for automated petri dish and agar plate fillers in these regions. The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at the maximum CAGR during the forecast period, owing to increasing foreign direct investments (FDIs) in pharma and biotech industries in developing countries of the region such as India, China, and Malaysia. The market in Latin America is projected to expand at a moderate growth rate, whereas the market in Middle East & Africa is likely to register a steady growth rate during the forecast period.

Key players operating in the global automated petri dish & agar plate fillers market are BioTool Swiss AG., Singer Instruments, INTEGRA Biosciences AG, bioMérieux, Inc., Systec GmbH, and TKA TECHNOLABO A.S.S.l. S.r.l. A majority of players operating in the global market are highly dependent on the network of distributors and third party parties for marketing and sale of their equipment.

