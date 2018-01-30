The latest report on Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia Market by Infinium global research gives complete coverage of the Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia Market by therapeutics (drugs are sub segmented into CALGB 8811 regimen; pipeline drugs are sub segmented into margibo, graspa), rout of administration (oral and parental), types of molecule (biologics and small molecules) in terms of key trends, market size, forecast and CAGR growth over the period of 2015 to 2022. In addition, the study covers deep dive into key product and applications trends in the regional markets of Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America over the short run and long run.

Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia (ALL) is also known as acute lymphoblastic leukemia, is a cancer of white blood cell or bone marrow, which occurs due to overproduction and accumulation of cancerous white blood cell, known as lymphoblasts. ALL is an acute form of leukemia which majorly affects the lymphoid system, blood and bone marrow. This type of leukemia is more dominant in infants, however, it can be also diagnosed in adults. The common symptoms of ALL a patient exhibits are weakness, tiredness, dizziness, fever, shortness of breath, frequent infections, bruising, and bleeding. Globally, the growing awareness about ALL among the consumers has primarily driven the demand for drugs and treatment of acute lymphocytic leukemia. In 2015, the size of global acute lymphocytic leukemia market was valued at USD XX million. The value of global acute lymphocytic leukemia market is projected to grow with a CAGR between 4.0% – 5.0% during the forecast period of 2016-2022 and reach USD XX million by 2022.

Segments Covered:

The report segments the acute lymphocytic leukemia market by therapeutics, by rout of administration, by types of molecule and by region. Market segmentation based on therapeutics includes existing drugs and pipeline drugs. Existing drugs are further sub segmented into CALGB 8811 regimen, hyper CVD regimen, linker regimen, nucleoside regimen and oncasper; Pipeline drugs are further sub segmented into margibo, graspa, inotuzumab ozogamicin. Based on route of administration, market segmented into oral and parental. Types of molecules segment comprise biologics and small molecules.

The companies covered in the report include

ERYTECH Pharma,

Talon Therapeutic, Inc.,

Pfizer Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc,

Sigma-Tau Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and

Genzyme Corporation

