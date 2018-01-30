Dr. Nick Nicholson, the Founder and Lead Surgeon at Abdominal Surgery Specialists,Shares Beneficial Information RegardingAcid Reflux Surgery.

Plano, TX, Jan. 13, 2018—Among the health complaints doctors receive from their patients, acid reflux isone of the most common. It was found in a recent study that Americansexpend around 13 billion dollars a year on anti-reflux medications.

Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) is caused by the presence of excessive acid in the lower esophagus and stomach. People suffering from GERD have to endure bloating, chest pains and irritation in the gut.

“Laparoscopic Fundoplication is a very safe and effective surgery for reflux”,says Dr. Nick Nicholson, founder and lead surgeon of Abdominal Surgery Specialists, a part of the Nicholson Clinic for Weight Loss Surgery.

The laparoscopic surgery entails making three to five small cuts in the abdomen. Through the incisions, a camera is placed so the surgeon can perform the procedure by watching the video monitor.

Some patients may experience difficulty in swallowing initially after surgery. Also, some patients may experience difficulty with bloating and burping. These symptoms generally resolve over time.

“Other and more serious complications of reflux surgery are rare and occur generally less than 1% of the time,”says Dr. Nick Nicholson. “Patients also need to make some changes in their lifestyle after the surgery”.

Patients are advised to keep their meal portions small. They also have to maintain a liquid diet initially and then gradually advance to a soft, and then solid diet.

About Abdominal Surgery Specialists

Founded by Dr. Nick Nicholson, one of the country’s leading weight loss surgeons and co-author of “Weight Loss Surgery: The Real Skinny,” Abdominal Surgery Specialists provides patients with a variety of options to treat conditions including gallbladders, hernias, reflux and obesity.