Chinese mythology mingles with 1940s aviation glamour in the hands of the new Graham Chronofighter Vintage Nose Art Ltd – Kelly. Classy Kelly is unsurprisingly never alone. The faithful friend of this hand-painted pin-up lady is of the canine kind. What else in the year of the dog? And it’s not just by chance that he’s hanging out between three and four o’clock, two of this new year’s lucky numbers.

Kelly’s figure-hugging cheongsam dress is in striking red, the perfect accompaniment to any lanterns or couplets that may cross the wearer’s path during festive celebrations.

This Swiss made Graham timepiece has an automatic chronograph G1747 movement, visible through the case back, and the family’s iconic trigger mechanism. Complementing the midnight blue dial is a hand-sewn blue calf-leather strap. Graham is creating just 100 pieces of this special watch, each signed off by Kelly at nine o’clock. Correct, that’s the third of the year’s lucky numbers.

USP

• The Artistic: vintage historical timepieces inspired by Nose Art –Decorative

• painting on the nose, fuselage of military aircrafts starting in the 40s

• Festive edition which celebrates the Chinese New Year with pin-up Kelly; a Cheongsam girl (girl dressed in a traditional body-hugging one piece Chinese dress called Cheongsam) and a white Samoyed dog painted on the dial

• Sunbrushed vintage dial

• Automatic chronograph

• Day-date

• Fast-action start / stop trigger

• Hand-sewn calf leather strap

• Limited edition: 100 pieces (serial number on the dial)

Functions: Chronograph(seconds, 30 minutes counter)

Day-date at 9 o’clock

Hours, minutes, seconds

Calibre: G1747, automatic chronograph

28’800 A/h (4Hz)

Incabloc shock absorber

25 jewels

Power reserve: 48 hours

Case: 44 mm steel

Steel fast-action start/ stop trigger and reset pusher

Domed sapphire crystal, anti-reflective coating

See-through sapphire crystal case back

Bezel: Steel

Water resistance: 330 feet/ 100 m / 10 bar

Dial: Blue sunbrushed dial with painted pin-up Kelly

Limited edition serial number at 9

White Super-LumiNova hands, numerals and indexes

White varnish chrono hand with red tip

Rhodiated minutes and seconds’ counters hands

Strap: Hand-sewn blue calf leather, Steel pin buckle