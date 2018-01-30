We are pleased to invite all to attend the “9th International Conference on Epidemiology and Public Health” which will be held during October 19-20, 2018 in Las Vegas, USA

The conference will bring together healthcare professionals across all fields related to epidemiology career and public health practitioner globally. This includes but is not limited to epidemiologists, veterinarians, microbiologists, clinicians, public health professionals, communication specialists, statisticians, social scientist environmental health experts business professionals, foundation leaders, direct service providers, policymakers, researchers, academicians, advocates policy makers and others.