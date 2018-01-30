The latest report on Surgical/Operating Microscopes Market by Infinium global research gives complete coverage of the Surgical/Operating Microscopes Market by application (plastic & reconstructive surgery, oncology, dentistry, ENT surgery, documentation, gynecology & urology, neuro & spine surgery, ophthalmology), end user (outpatient facilities, hospitals) in terms of key trends, market size, forecast and CAGR growth over the period of 2017 to 2023. In addition, the study covers deep dive into key product and applications trends in the regional markets of Surgical/Operating Microscopes such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America over the short run and long run.

Moreover, the growth matrix presented by Infinium Global Research identifies the key investment markets in the near future, this will not only help the companies to understand the competitive position in the global surgical/operating microscopes market but also make strategic decisions to capture the most lucrative markets in the near future. According to report the global surgical/operating microscopes market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11% over the forecast period of 2017 – 2023.

The recent report on global surgical/operating microscopes market identified that North America dominated the global surgical/operating microscopes market over the last couple of years, while emerging markets of Asia-Pacific and Latin America are anticipated to contribute significantly to the growth in the surgical/operating microscopes market worldwide.

The report segments the global surgical/operating microscopes market on the basis of application, and end user.

Global Surgical/Operating Microscopes Market by Application

• Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery

• Oncology

• Dentistry

• Ent Surgery

• Documentation

• Gynecology and Urology

• Neuro and Spine Surgery

• Ophthalmology

Global Surgical/Operating Microscopes Market by End User

• Outpatient Facilities

• Hospitals

Global Surgical/Operating Microscopes Market by Regions

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• RoW

Companies Profiled in the report

• Takagi Seiko Co. Ltd.

• Karl Kaps GmbH & Co. Kg

• Arri Medical (Arri Group)

• Alltion (Wuzhou) Co., Ltd.

• Accu-Scope Inc.

• Haag-Streit Surgical GmbH (Möller-Wedel GmbH)

• Carl Zeiss AG

• Topcon Corporation

• Danaher Corporation

• Novartis AG

