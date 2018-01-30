Electronics Research Reports recently published a report on “2017-2022 Metal-Oxide-Semiconductor Field-Effect Transistor (MOSFET) Report on Global and United States Market, Status and Forecast, by Players, Types and Applications”
This report studies the Metal-Oxide-Semiconductor Field-Effect Transistor (MOSFET) market status and outlook of global and United States, from angles of players, regions, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global and United States market, and splits the Metal-Oxide-Semiconductor Field-Effect Transistor (MOSFET) market by product type and applications/end industries.
The global Metal-Oxide-Semiconductor Field-Effect Transistor (MOSFET) market is valued at XX million USD in 2016 and is expected to reach XX million USD by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.
The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Metal-Oxide-Semiconductor Field-Effect Transistor (MOSFET). United States plays an important role in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2016 and will be xx million USD in 2022, with a CAGR of XX.
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) of Metal-Oxide-Semiconductor Field-Effect Transistor (MOSFET) in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering
United States
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
South America
Middle East and Africa
The major players in global and United States Metal-Oxide-Semiconductor Field-Effect Transistor (MOSFET) market, including ROHM Semiconductor, International Rectifier, Toshiba, NXP Semiconductor, Vishay, STMicroelectronics, Mitsubishi Electric Corp, Fuji Electric.
On the basis of product, the Metal-Oxide-Semiconductor Field-Effect Transistor (MOSFET) market is primarily split into
Low Pressure
Medium Pressure
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report covers
Energy & Power
Consumer Electronics
Inverter & UPS
Electric Vehicle
Industrial System
