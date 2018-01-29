Latest industry research report on: Global Zonal Isolation Market | Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.

This research study analyzes the market for zonal isolation in terms of revenue (US$ Mn). The zonal isolation market has been segmented on the basis of technology, application, and geography. The geographical segmentation includes regions which are further divided into twelve countries (major markets for zonal isolation). For the research, 2014 has been taken as the base year, while all forecasts have been given for the period from 2016 to 2024.

Market data for all the segments has been provided at the regional as well as country-specific level from 2016 to 2024. The report provides a broad competitive analysis of companies engaged in the zonal isolation business. The report also includes the key market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities affecting the global zonal isolation market. These market dynamics were analyzed in detail and are illustrated in the report with the help of supporting graphs and tables. The report also provides a comprehensive analysis of the global zonal isolation market with the help of Porter’s Five Forces model. This analysis helps in understanding the five major forces that affect the structure and profitability of the global zonal isolation market. The forces analyzed are bargaining power of buyers, bargaining power of suppliers, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and degree of competition. The report also provides the pricing trend and product differentiation for different zonal isolation technologies.

The high-level analysis in the report provides detailed insights into the zonal isolation business globally. There are currently numerous drivers of the market. The most prominent drivers include increasing exploration of unconventional resources and rapidly increasing offshore exploration and production activities. Market attractiveness analysis was carried out for the zonal isolation market on the basis of end-use. Market attractiveness was estimated on the basis of common parameters that directly impact the market in different regions.

The zonal isolation market was segmented on the basis of technology (mechanical and chemical zonal isolation), application (onshore and offshore zonal isolation), and geography. The zonal isolation market was analyzed across five geographies: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Rest of the World. Regional data has been provided for each sub-segment of the zonal isolation market. Key players in the zonal isolation market include Schlumberger Limited, Superior Energy Services, Inc., Weatherford International, Baker Hughes, Inc., Halliburton Company, Nabors Industries Ltd., Trican Well Service Ltd., Expro International Group Holdings Ltd., Aker Solutions ASA, and Tendeka.

Zonal Isolation Market: By Technology

Mechanical Zonal Isolation

Sliding Sleeves

Packers

Perforated/Slotted Liners

Plugs

Chemical Zonal Isolation

Polymer Gels

Monomer Systems

Bio Polymers

Elastomers

Others

Zonal Isolation Market: By Application

Onshore Zonal Isolation

Offshore Zonal Isolation

Zonal Isolation Market: By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

U.K.

Norway

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East

Saudi Arabia

Iran

Rest of Middle East

Rest of the World

