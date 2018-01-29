Jaipur, India, January 29, 2018: ZNetLive (www.znetlive.com) – a leading web hosting and cloud services provider in India, today announced that it has become an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Channel Reseller Partner, building on its long-term experience as an AWS Standard Consulting Partner.

As a member of the AWS Partner Network (APN), ZNetLive will now have access to AWS’s industry-leading technical, business, marketing, and Go-To-Market (GTM) support to help its customers design, migrate, build, and manage their applications and workloads on the AWS Cloud. Customers will have access to technical subject matter experts, leading to cost savings, and better return on their investment.

“We have been helping our customers for over a decade now with complete digital transformation strategies by bundling tailor-made cloud solutions with managed services, delivering value added benefits to them such as resource forecasting, customized monitoring and better compliance and governance,” said Munesh Jadoun, CEO, ZNetLive.

“As a long-standing Standard Consulting Partner of AWS, and an established provider of AWS Managed Services, we see significant demand for AWS Cloud and management services. This has inspired us to expand our capabilities to meet market demands. As the trusted, one-stop cloud solution provider to many customers moving their business to the cloud, we felt the time is now ripe to become an AWS Channel Reseller Partner to continue delivering on our promise of superior service to our customers,” he added.

“The AWS Channel Reseller Partner program is a multi-faceted program designed to provide partners the tools and knowledge they require to deliver professional services and end-to-end management of AWS Cloud services deployments for customers. With more customers moving critical workloads to the Cloud and looking at digital transformation, it opens up opportunities for ZNetLive to deliver even more value to their customers’ cloud migration journey,” said Amitabh Jacob, Head of Channels and Alliances, Amazon Internet Services Private Limited.

For more information, visit https://www.znetlive.com/amazon-web-services-aws/